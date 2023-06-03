1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Charted: Growing global acceptance of gay and lesbian people
The share of people worldwide who say their area is a good place for gay or lesbian people to live doubled from 25% to 50% over 10 years, according to a Gallup Poll.
Zoom in: The countries with the highest percentage were Norway (92%), Sweden (91%) and the Netherlands (90%). The U.S. ranks 15th with 80%.
- Countries with the largest increases since 2012 were Nepal (+63 percentage points), India (+42) and Bangladesh (+35).
- In 44 countries, at least 50% of residents said their local area was a good place for gay or lesbian people in 2021.
Reality check: Progress was not uniform across all countries.
- The share who felt their area was a good place declined in Nicaragua (-15 percentage points), El Salvador (-7) and Paraguay (-5).