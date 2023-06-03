Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Charted: Growing global acceptance of gay and lesbian people

Alice Feng
Data: Gallup; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios Visuals
The share of people worldwide who say their area is a good place for gay or lesbian people to live doubled from 25% to 50% over 10 years, according to a Gallup Poll.

Zoom in: The countries with the highest percentage were Norway (92%), Sweden (91%) and the Netherlands (90%). The U.S. ranks 15th with 80%.

  • Countries with the largest increases since 2012 were Nepal (+63 percentage points), India (+42) and Bangladesh (+35).
  • In 44 countries, at least 50% of residents said their local area was a good place for gay or lesbian people in 2021.

Reality check: Progress was not uniform across all countries.

  • The share who felt their area was a good place declined in Nicaragua (-15 percentage points), El Salvador (-7) and Paraguay (-5).
