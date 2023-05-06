Shooting reported at Allen outlet mall near Dallas

Authorities were at the scene of a shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets just outside Dallas on Saturday afternoon.

Driving the news: Allen police tweeted just before 4:30pm that an "active investigation" was underway at the outlets, advising people to stay away from the area. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Dallas field division was also at the scene.

Context: The outdoor shopping mall, roughly 30 miles north of Dallas, tends to be packed on the weekends.

Details: Video reportedly taken during the shooting Saturday shows people running away from the mall's parking lot as several gunshots ring out.

Police were reportedly still working on clearing the scene and evacuating people as of 5:30pm.

Authorities have not publicly shared any details about the extent of the injuries. The Collin County Sheriff's Office told WFAA a shooter was dead and there were multiple victims.

What they're saying: Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement that he was in touch with Allen Mayor Ken Fulk and law enforcement officials about the shooting.