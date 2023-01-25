A mourner attends a candlelight vigil for victims of a mass shooting on Jan. 23 in Monterey Park, California. Photo: Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images

There have been more mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year than days, per research group the Gun Violence Archive.

State of play: There have been 39 mass shootings in the first three weeks of 2023, including one in California's Half Moon Bay that left at least seven people dead on Monday and another in the state's Monterey Park over the weekend in which 11 people were killed.

Most of the incidents were in the South, including in Louisiana and Florida.

By the numbers: There were 647 mass shootings in 2022 and another 690 in 2021, according to the archive.

Context: The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as a situation in which at least four people are shot and either injured or killed.

