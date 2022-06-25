Biden signs bipartisan gun safety bill into law

President Biden signed the most significant federal gun legislation in nearly three decades on Saturday after it received bipartisan support in Congress earlier this week.

Why it matters: The bill is now law, coming in response to multiple mass shootings last month, including one at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 children and two teachers and another that killed 10 at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

The law includes enhanced background checks for those under 21, funding for mental health and school safety, incentives for states to implement "red flag" laws and limits on the "boyfriend loophole."

What they're saying: "While this bill doesn't do everything that I want, it does include actions I've long called for that are going to save lives," Biden said.

"It funds crisis intervention, including red flag laws. It keeps guns out of the hands of people who are a danger to themselves and to others. And it finally closes what is known as the 'boyfriend loophole,' so that if you assault your boyfriend or girlfriend you can't buy a gun or own a gun," he added.

"It requires young people, age 18 to 21, to undergo enhanced background checks, and includes the first-ever federal law that makes gun trafficking and straw purchases distinct federal crimes."

"I want to thank the leaders and members of the House and Senate for working together to get this done."

Go deeper: What the Senate's bipartisan gun deal would change