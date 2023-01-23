First victims in Monterey Park mass shooting identified

After police tape was taken down, people line up to place flowers at the entrance to the Star Dance Studio Ballroom in Monterey Park. Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office on Monday released the names of two of the people killed in the Monterey Park mass shooting over the weekend, which left 10 people dead and 10 others wounded.

Driving the news: The victims were identified as My Nhan, a 65-year-old woman, and Lilan Li, a 63-year-old woman.

The remaining victims have yet to be identified but ranged in age from 50s to 70s.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Sunday that five women and five men died at the scene of the shooting Saturday night, on the eve of Lunar New Year.

What they're saying: Nhan "spent so many years going to the dance studio in Monterey Park on weekends. It's what she loved to do," her family said in a statement.

"If you knew her, you knew her warm smile and kindness was contagious. She was a loving aunt, sister, daughter and friend," the statement added.

State of play: Luna on Sunday identified the suspected shooter as Huu Can Tran, a 72-year-old man whose body he said was found inside a cargo van with self-inflicted gunshot wounds following a standoff with police in Torrance, California.

Tran was the only suspect in the Monterey Park shooting and a second incident shortly afterward at Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in the nearby city of Alhambra, which ended without injuries.

Officials are still investigating a motive.

L.A. County Sheriff's Department Capt. Andrew Meyer told reporters earlier Sunday that it remained unclear whether the suspect knew any of the victims or if the attack was targeted.

Context: Monterey Park, a majority Asian American city east of Los Angeles, typically hosts one of the largest Lunar New Year celebrations in southern California, per AP.

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.