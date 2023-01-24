At least 7 dead in Half Moon Bay shooting
At least seven people were killed in two related shootings at a mushroom farm and trucking firm near San Francisco on Monday, officials said.
Driving the news: San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine said on Monday that four people were killed at a farm on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay and three at the second location less than a mile away, per the Sheriff's office. One victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.
The big picture: It's the second mass shooting in California in three days, following the one at Monterey Park on Saturday that killed 11 people and injured nine others.
The latest: The suspected shooter, Zhao Chunli, 67, was found in his car in the parking lot of a sheriff’s office substation in Half Moon Bay, Sheriff Christina Corpus said at a news conference.
- Corpus added that the suspect "was taken into custody without incident and the weapon was located in his vehicle."
- Children were present at the scene of the shootings, according to officials.
Zoom in: Half Moon Bay Councilmember Debbie Ruddock told NBC Bay Area that the victims were Chinese farmworkers.
- Investigators believe the suspect was working alone and that he was a worker at the agricultural nursery, Corpus said.
What we're watching: Corpus said officials were working to determine Chunli's connection to the victims and to both scenes.
What they're saying: "We are sickened by today's tragedy in Half Moon Bay," Pine said in a statement.
- "We have not even had time to grieve for those lost in the terrible shooting in Monterey Park. Gun violence must stop."
- White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday night that President Biden had been briefed on the shooting and asked "federal law enforcement to provide any necessary assistance to the local authorities."
