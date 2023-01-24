At least seven people were killed in two related shootings at a mushroom farm and trucking firm near San Francisco on Monday, officials said.

Driving the news: San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine said on Monday that four people were killed at a farm on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay and three at the second location less than a mile away, per the Sheriff's office. One victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The big picture: It's the second mass shooting in California in three days, following the one at Monterey Park on Saturday that killed 11 people and injured nine others.

The latest: The suspected shooter, Zhao Chunli, 67, was found in his car in the parking lot of a sheriff’s office substation in Half Moon Bay, Sheriff Christina Corpus said at a news conference.

Corpus added that the suspect "was taken into custody without incident and the weapon was located in his vehicle."

Children were present at the scene of the shootings, according to officials.

Zoom in: Half Moon Bay Councilmember Debbie Ruddock told NBC Bay Area that the victims were Chinese farmworkers.

Investigators believe the suspect was working alone and that he was a worker at the agricultural nursery, Corpus said.

What we're watching: Corpus said officials were working to determine Chunli's connection to the victims and to both scenes.

What they're saying: "We are sickened by today's tragedy in Half Moon Bay," Pine said in a statement.

"We have not even had time to grieve for those lost in the terrible shooting in Monterey Park. Gun violence must stop."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday night that President Biden had been briefed on the shooting and asked "federal law enforcement to provide any necessary assistance to the local authorities."

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.