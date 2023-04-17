Police cars and cordon tape block Main Street near the Old National Bank after a mass shooting in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

More than three-quarters of Americans believe that the nation's scourge of mass shootings can be stopped if real effort is made to do so, according to a new CBS/YouGov poll released Sunday.

Why it matters: The first months of the new year have already been marred by dozens of mass shootings — including in Monterey Park, California, Louisville, Kentucky and Nashville, Tennessee.

State of play: About 76% of Americans surveyed said they believed mass shootings are something "we can prevent and stop if we really tried," and not something that must be accepted "as part of a free society."

62% of those surveyed said they support a nationwide ban on AR-15s.

Among parents of school-aged children, 77% said they were somewhat or very concerned about the threat of gun violence at their children's schools.

This represents an increase from last year, when 72% of parents surveyed said the same, per CBS News.

The threat of gun violence weighs on children too; About 61% of parents surveyed said their children worried about gun violence at school "sometimes" or "a lot."

Zoom out: So far, there have been more mass shootings than days in 2023. As of Monday, there have been at least 162 mass shootings in the U.S., according to the Gun Violence Archive.

A recent survey revealed that one in five U.S. adults has been personally threatened with a gun, and one in six have witnessed someone being shot, Axios' Sareen Habeshian writes.

Methodology: This CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted April 12-14 among a nationally representative sample of 2,065 adults. The margin of sampling error is ±3.2 points at a 95% confidence level.