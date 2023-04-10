At least five people killed, six injured in Louisville shooting

Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter near the Old National Bank building on April 10 in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Luke Sharrett/Getty Images

At least five people are dead and six others are injured after a shooting in Louisville on Monday.

Driving the news: Police said the suspected shooter was confirmed to be dead at the scene.

Louisville police said that calls came in at around 8:30 a.m. for an "active aggressor" at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, which is next to Louisville Slugger Field.

LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear wrote in a tweet. "I am headed there now. Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville."

Six people have been transported to the University of Louisville hospital, including one police officer.

The big picture: The shooting in Louisville comes just two weeks after a mass shooting at a school in Nashville killed six people, including three children.

FBI Louisville special agents have responded to the scene of the shooting and are assisting law enforcement.

Police say that there is no longer a danger to the public, but LMPD is asking the public to avoid the area.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.