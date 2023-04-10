30 mins ago - Politics & Policy
At least five people killed, six injured in Louisville shooting
At least five people are dead and six others are injured after a shooting in Louisville on Monday.
Driving the news: Police said the suspected shooter was confirmed to be dead at the scene.
- Louisville police said that calls came in at around 8:30 a.m. for an "active aggressor" at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, which is next to Louisville Slugger Field.
- "LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear wrote in a tweet.
- "I am headed there now. Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville."
- Six people have been transported to the University of Louisville hospital, including one police officer.
The big picture: The shooting in Louisville comes just two weeks after a mass shooting at a school in Nashville killed six people, including three children.
FBI Louisville special agents have responded to the scene of the shooting and are assisting law enforcement.
- Police say that there is no longer a danger to the public, but LMPD is asking the public to avoid the area.
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.