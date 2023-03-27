What we know about the Nashville school shooting

School buses with children arrive at Woodmont Baptist Church to be reunited with their families after a mass shooting at The Covenant School on March 27 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Seth Herald/Getty Images

Six people, including three children, were killed in a shooting at a Nashville school on Monday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The latest: The shooter had two assault-style rifles and a pistol, authorities said during a briefing Monday.

The alleged shooter was a 28-year-old Nashville woman, who was shot and killed by police, the department said.

What happened?

At 10:13 am local time Monday, officers responded to a call of shots fired at The Covenant School.

"[A] team of five immediately within the school went to where gunshots were being heard and engaged the suspect," Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said during a news briefing.

Two of the officers opened fire on the shooter, police spokesperson Don Aaron said during a news briefing.

By 10:27 am, the shooter was deceased, making the police response time about 14 minutes.

The shooter entered the school through a side entrance and made her way from the first floor to the second floor, firing multiple shots, Aaron said.

What do we know about the victims?

The victims include three adult staff members and three children.

Police have not yet publically identified them or provided their ages.

The Covenant School where the shooting took place is a private Christian school that serves children in grades preschool through sixth grade.

What do we know about the shooter?

The alleged shooter was a 28-year-old Nashville woman and a former student at The Covenant School, police said.

She was shot and killed by police.

Two officers entered the school building and went towards the sounds of gunfire. They "engaged the shooter" before fatally shooting her.

Chief Drake said police know her address and are conducting an investigation.

What they're saying

President Biden called the shooting "heartbreaking" and "a family's worst nightmare" during a briefing Monday, adding, "We have to do more to stop gun violence. It's ripping our communities apart, ripping at the very soul of the nation."

"We have to do more to protect our schools so they aren't turned into prisons," the president added. "So I call on Congress, again, to pass my assault weapons ban. It's about time that we began to make some more progress."

"Devastated and heartbroken about the tragic news at Covenant School," Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) said in a tweet. "I'm grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their heroic actions."

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.