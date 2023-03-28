Remembering the victims of the Nashville school shooting

A woman pays her respects at a makeshift memorial for victims outside the Covenant School building on March 28. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The Metro Nashville Police Department on Monday released the names of the six victims, including three children, killed in a school shooting earlier that day.

The big picture: The shooting occurred at The Covenant School, a private Christian elementary school that serves children in grades preschool through sixth grade.

The suspected shooter was a 28-year-old former student of the school. The suspect entered the school armed with multiple firearms and was shot and killed by police.

Nashville shooting victims

Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9, was a third grader at the school, the Tennessean reported.

“I don’t want to be an only child," her older sister cried at a vigil Monday evening, per the Tennessean.

Hallie Scruggs, 9, was the daughter of Chad Scruggs, the lead pastor at the Covenant Presbyterian Church, which is connected to the school, AP reported.

"We are heartbroken," Chad Scruggs told ABC News, "Through tears we trust that she is in the arms of Jesus who will raise her to life once again."

William Kinney, 9, was also a student at The Covenant School.

Katherine Koonce, 60, was the head of school.

Koonce's loved ones described her as a "remarkable woman" with a "bright spirit," ABC News reported.

"She knew every single student by name," one parent whose children attend The Covenant School told BBC News. "She did everything to help them when families couldn't afford things, it didn't matter. She found ways for them to stay."

Mike Hill, 61, was a custodian at the school, police said.

"Today my Dad lost his life at the Covenant School," his daughter, Brittany Hill, wrote in a Facebook post, adding that her father had a "job that everyone knows he absolutely loved."

Cynthia Peak, 61, was a substitute teacher at the school, police said.

Go deeper: At least 57 killed, 133 injured in 38 U.S. mass shootings this month