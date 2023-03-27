Six victims, including three children, were killed in a shooting at Covenant School in Nashville's Green Hills neighborhood Monday morning, according to police.

Police said offers also killed the shooter after responding to the scene.

Nashville police spokesperson Don Aaron said the unidentified shooter was a female who "appears to be in her teens."

Aaron said she was armed with "at least two assault-type rifles" and a handgun. There do not appear to be any other injuries.

Police set up a student reunification area at Woodmont Baptist Church.

The Covenant School is a private Christian school that launched in 2001. The school serves children in grades preschool through sixth grade.

Enrollment fell between 195-210 in recent years, according to the school website.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.