41 mins ago - Politics & Policy
6 victims and the shooter are dead after Nashville school shooting
Six victims, including three children, were killed in a shooting at Covenant School in Nashville's Green Hills neighborhood Monday morning, according to police.
- Police said offers also killed the shooter after responding to the scene.
Nashville police spokesperson Don Aaron said the unidentified shooter was a female who "appears to be in her teens."
- Aaron said she was armed with "at least two assault-type rifles" and a handgun. There do not appear to be any other injuries.
Police set up a student reunification area at Woodmont Baptist Church.
The Covenant School is a private Christian school that launched in 2001. The school serves children in grades preschool through sixth grade.
- Enrollment fell between 195-210 in recent years, according to the school website.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.