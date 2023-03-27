Skip to main content
6 victims and the shooter are dead after Nashville school shooting

Nate Rau

Six victims, including three children, were killed in a shooting at Covenant School in Nashville's Green Hills neighborhood Monday morning, according to police.

  • Police said offers also killed the shooter after responding to the scene.

Nashville police spokesperson Don Aaron said the unidentified shooter was a female who "appears to be in her teens."

  • Aaron said she was armed with "at least two assault-type rifles" and a handgun. There do not appear to be any other injuries.

Police set up a student reunification area at Woodmont Baptist Church.

The Covenant School is a private Christian school that launched in 2001. The school serves children in grades preschool through sixth grade.

  • Enrollment fell between 195-210 in recent years, according to the school website.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

