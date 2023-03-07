U.S. surpassed 100 mass shootings in only 64 days

A person sitting outside Berkey Hall at Michigan State University, the site of a mass shooting on Feb. 13. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

The U.S. has surpassed 100 mass shootings in 2023 on Sunday, according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), which defines mass shootings as situations in which at least four people are shot and either injured or killed, not including the shooter.

Why it matters: Only 64 days have passed so far this year, meaning there have been more mass shootings than days in the U.S. thus far.

The 100th mass shooting of the year left three people, including a child, dead and another person injured in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

The big picture: The U.S. didn't exceed 100 mass shootings until March 19 in 2022 and March 22 in 2021, according to GVA data.

There were 52 mass shootings in January, 41 in February and 11 so far in March — a total of 104 so far.

At least 7,537 people have also died as a result of different forms of gun violence in the country so far this year.

There were 647 mass shootings in 2022 and another 690 in 2021.

Firearm-related injuries, like homicide and suicide, surpassed motor vehicle crashes as the leading cause of death for children and teenagers in 2020, according to an analysis of new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data published last year.

Of note: Since passing and signing into law the bipartisan gun safety bill in 2022 — the most significant piece of federal gun legislation in nearly three decades — it's unlikely a divided Congress will pass stricter gun laws.

