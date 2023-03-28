Longhorn Ballroom's reopening lineup

If you aren't already listening to Joshua Ray Walker, change your ways. Photo: Erika Goldring/FilmMagic

The Longhorn Ballroom's reopening will feature headliners Asleep at the Wheel on Thursday night and Old Crow Medicine Show on Friday night.

Asleep at the Wheel played at the Longhorn in the 1970s, a few years after the band started.

Yes, but: Dallas native Joshua Ray Walker will also play Friday night.

Saturday night will feature rising star Morgan Wade and the Memphis band Lucero.

Where: The Longhorn Ballroom, 216 Corinth St.

When: Thursday and Friday, doors open at 6:30pm, shows start at 8pm.

Saturday doors open at 6pm, show starts at 7:15pm.

Cost: Asleep at the Wheel tickets start at $28.

Tickets to Old Crow Medicine Show and Joshua Ray Walker start at $34.

Morgan Wade's show Saturday is already sold out, but secondary tickets start at $44.

What's next: The legendary Emmylou Harris is playing two nights in April.