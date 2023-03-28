27 mins ago - News
Longhorn Ballroom's reopening lineup
The Longhorn Ballroom's reopening will feature headliners Asleep at the Wheel on Thursday night and Old Crow Medicine Show on Friday night.
- Asleep at the Wheel played at the Longhorn in the 1970s, a few years after the band started.
Yes, but: Dallas native Joshua Ray Walker will also play Friday night.
- Saturday night will feature rising star Morgan Wade and the Memphis band Lucero.
Where: The Longhorn Ballroom, 216 Corinth St.
When: Thursday and Friday, doors open at 6:30pm, shows start at 8pm.
- Saturday doors open at 6pm, show starts at 7:15pm.
Cost: Asleep at the Wheel tickets start at $28.
- Tickets to Old Crow Medicine Show and Joshua Ray Walker start at $34.
- Morgan Wade's show Saturday is already sold out, but secondary tickets start at $44.
What's next: The legendary Emmylou Harris is playing two nights in April.
