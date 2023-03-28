27 mins ago - News

Longhorn Ballroom's reopening lineup

Michael Mooney
A green-haired musician rocks a guitar on stage

If you aren't already listening to Joshua Ray Walker, change your ways. Photo: Erika Goldring/FilmMagic

The Longhorn Ballroom's reopening will feature headliners Asleep at the Wheel on Thursday night and Old Crow Medicine Show on Friday night.

  • Asleep at the Wheel played at the Longhorn in the 1970s, a few years after the band started.

Yes, but: Dallas native Joshua Ray Walker will also play Friday night.

Where: The Longhorn Ballroom, 216 Corinth St.

When: Thursday and Friday, doors open at 6:30pm, shows start at 8pm.

  • Saturday doors open at 6pm, show starts at 7:15pm.

Cost: Asleep at the Wheel tickets start at $28.

  • Tickets to Old Crow Medicine Show and Joshua Ray Walker start at $34.
  • Morgan Wade's show Saturday is already sold out, but secondary tickets start at $44.

What's next: The legendary Emmylou Harris is playing two nights in April.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more