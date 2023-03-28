Dallas' iconic Longhorn Ballroom is reopening

One of the most storied music venues in Texas is set to reopen Thursday after years of worry about its future.

Driving the news: The Longhorn Ballroom — a place Texas Monthly dubbed "the most historic music venue" in the state — will open its doors for public shows for the first time in nearly two decades.

Asleep at the Wheel and Old Crow Medicine Show will play there this week.

Why it matters: The Longhorn's rich history includes several famous owners, some legendary shows and appearances by American musical icons from a variety of eras and genres.

The big picture: Concert promoter Edwin Cabaniss has spent the last year restoring the 72-year-old venue — just south of downtown — after he purchased the building out of bankruptcy.

Last year, Dallas City Council agreed to provide more than $4 million to help fund the finished space. The total cost of renovations is an estimated $15 million, per KXT.

As the city plans to connect downtown to the Cedars neighborhood with a new convention center, Cabaniss tells Axios that he hopes to turn the Longhorn property into a music complex.

Between the lines: The Longhorn came perilously close to meeting the fate of another iconic Dallas music venue, the Bronco Bowl, which was razed in 2003 and replaced with a Home Depot.

The intrigue: Because the Longhorn was originally built in an unincorporated area of Dallas, the Dallas police didn't have jurisdiction and couldn't enforce segregation laws during the Jim Crow era.

Other artists who played at the Longhorn's "Black nights" included Otis Redding, Al Green, James Brown and Bobby Blue.

Nat King Cole filled the room in 1954. Photo: Courtesy of RC Hickman photographic archive

Flashback: In 2009, Cabaniss rescued and restored North Oak Cliff's Kessler Theater, an art deco gem once owned by Gene Autry.

In 2016, he also restored the iconic Heights Theater in Houston.

What they did: Renovations to the Longhorn have included total overhauls of the plumbing, insulation, sprinkler system and air conditioning, and installing a giant steel beam to help support the structure, Cabaniss says.

State of play: Cabaniss hopes the restored venue, which holds about 2,000 people, will be a regular stop for artists who are too popular for small theaters but not big enough to sell out arenas.

What they're saying: "I'm just a steward of the Longhorn," Cabaniss says. "I want to leave a legacy for my city. This is our gift for Dallas and for Texas."

Reality check: Cabaniss says the next few months will be a "soft opening," and that his team will be figuring out what works and what doesn't.

"This is going to be a gift that evolves over time," he says.

The Longhorn's amazing history

A famous photo from 1978 features the legendary Longhorn Ballroom marquee advertising back-to-back shows by the Sex Pistols and Merle Haggard.

That basically sums up the vibe of the place.

Catch up fast: The music hall, originally called Bob Wills' Ranch House, was built for Bob Wills, the founder of Western Swing. It opened Nov. 15, 1950, with a parade and a two-hour television show on WFAA that night.

Nightclub owner Jack Ruby borrowed $3,700 to purchase the place in 1952, more than a decade before he shot assassin Lee Harvey Oswald on live television. Within a year, Ruby had what he called a "mental breakdown" and left Dallas for Chicago, per the Warren Commission Report.

At a 1954 Nat King Cole show (pictured above), affluent Black audience members sat up front while white guests stood at the back of the room — a reversal of the usual conditions in the Jim Crow South.

How it was done. Photo: Bob Gruen, courtesy of Longhorn Ballroom

Famous shows: The Sex Pistols played the Longhorn during the group's only tour of the U.S. — not long before breaking up. It became one of the most talked-about shows in Dallas history, thanks largely to bassist Sid Vicious playing most of the show covered in his own blood. (The cause of Vicious' injury is still a point of contention.)

In 1990, dozens of people smashed tables and chairs and threw bottles after a 2 Live Crew concert at the Longhorn was canceled.

Aerosmith filmed the music video for "What It Takes" there in 1989.

A postcard from what was then Bob Wills' Ranch House. Image: Texas Historical Commission from Boston Public Library/The Tichnor Brothers Collection

Other acts that played the Longhorn include…