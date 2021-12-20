Joshua Ray Walker’s perfect East Dallas day

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Joshua Ray Walker is on the road more than 200 nights a year, but he told Axios that no matter how popular he gets, he doesn't want to move away from the neighborhood where he grew up in East Dallas.

"I think I'll always live in East Dallas," he told Axios. "Not to say if I get extremely rich I won't also buy a house in Greece, but whatever. I really do love that neighborhood."

We asked Walker to tell us his favorite East Dallas go-tos.

Here's what he told us:

His favorite coffee shop: Cultivar Coffee Roasting Co., 1155 Peavy Rd.

His favorite Tex Mex: El Vecino, 718 N Buckner Blvd.

His favorite date spot: Lounge Here, 9028 Garland Rd.

His favorite record store: Good Records, 9026 Garland Rd.

His favorite dive bar: The Lakewood Landing, 5818 Live Oak St. #4334.