Joshua Ray Walker’s perfect East Dallas day
Joshua Ray Walker is on the road more than 200 nights a year, but he told Axios that no matter how popular he gets, he doesn't want to move away from the neighborhood where he grew up in East Dallas.
- "I think I'll always live in East Dallas," he told Axios. "Not to say if I get extremely rich I won't also buy a house in Greece, but whatever. I really do love that neighborhood."
We asked Walker to tell us his favorite East Dallas go-tos.
Here's what he told us:
His favorite coffee shop: Cultivar Coffee Roasting Co., 1155 Peavy Rd.
His favorite Tex Mex: El Vecino, 718 N Buckner Blvd.
His favorite date spot: Lounge Here, 9028 Garland Rd.
His favorite record store: Good Records, 9026 Garland Rd.
His favorite dive bar: The Lakewood Landing, 5818 Live Oak St. #4334.
