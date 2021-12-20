52 mins ago - Food and Drink

Joshua Ray Walker’s perfect East Dallas day

Michael Mooney
Promo picture with a horse for Joshua Ray Walker's new album
Quite the promo shot for Walker's newest album, "See You Next Time." Photo courtesy of Chad Windham/REK Room Media

Joshua Ray Walker is on the road more than 200 nights a year, but he told Axios that no matter how popular he gets, he doesn't want to move away from the neighborhood where he grew up in East Dallas.

  • "I think I'll always live in East Dallas," he told Axios. "Not to say if I get extremely rich I won't also buy a house in Greece, but whatever. I really do love that neighborhood."

We asked Walker to tell us his favorite East Dallas go-tos.

Here's what he told us:

His favorite coffee shop: Cultivar Coffee Roasting Co., 1155 Peavy Rd.

His favorite Tex Mex: El Vecino, 718 N Buckner Blvd.

His favorite date spot: Lounge Here, 9028 Garland Rd.

His favorite record store: Good Records, 9026 Garland Rd.

His favorite dive bar: The Lakewood Landing, 5818 Live Oak St. #4334.

