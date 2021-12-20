Joshua Ray Walker is on the cusp of stardom

Joshua Ray Walker is on the cusp of international stardom, but his accolades haven't translated into financial success just yet.

Walker writes novelesque country songs populated by the type of beautifully flawed characters he saw growing up in East Dallas.

Why it matters: The 30-year-old singer-songwriter has had three critically acclaimed albums in the last three years and his shows are often packed. But if he doesn't break through to a larger audience soon, he might have to find a new career.

His story exposes the financial conundrum faced by many up-and-coming musicians.

The intrigue: Over the last few years, Walker has received glowing coverage from national outlets like Rolling Stone and regional media like Texas Monthly and D Magazine.

The music scene in North Texas has produced recent national phenoms like Leon Bridges, whose songs feature regularly in movies and commercials.

What they're saying: "I'm right at that tipping point where if you don't make it past where I'm at in a few years, a lot of people give up," Walker told Axios. I'm either going to jump the gap in two to three years, or I don't jump the gap and I'm in crippling debt."

By the numbers: How much would he need to earn to keep making music?

"If I was bringing home 60 grand a year, I would feel like, ‘Okay, I can take care of my house. I can pay my bills. I can buy healthy groceries. And I have some money in the bank in case an emergency hits.'"

Between the lines: As his star has risen, his off-stage life has been chaotic and painful. Over the last year, his father died, a pipe burst in his house and when he opened the storage unit where he kept his belongings while contractors worked on his home, everything he owned was covered in mold.

"So I have no furniture," he says. "I have no clothes. I have no books, no records. All my important documents are ruined."

Of note: Earlier this year, Walker sang the national anthem at the F1 race in Austin in front of a live audience of 400,000 and a global television audience close to 90 million — easily the largest of his life.

"It was just an incredible moment," he says. "I've never been so nervous."

Shaquille O'Neal was on hand for the festivities. He gave Walker a hug and told him he was proud.

Yes, but: Afterward Walker still saw a deluge of bullying comments on the internet, targeting everything from his weight to his green hair to his unique, high-pitched voice.

"It's sad for them, really." Walker says. "What an awful way to live as an adult. I got to sing for 93 million people. I got to meet Shaq. I got to shake hands with Formula 1 drivers. And I got to experience that. So a couple thousand angry internet trolls are the least of my worries."

Our thought bubble: If you care about our region's ability to produce big-name stars, check out Joshua Ray Walker or consider seeing him live. You won't regret it.