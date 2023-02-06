Whether it's the growing price of gasoline, your electric bill or a dozen eggs, inflation has people thinking of ways to make more money, our colleagues at Axios Cleveland report.

What's happening: According to a recent LendingTree survey, 44% of Americans say they have a side hustle in addition to full-time jobs — up 13% from 2020 — with inflation as the biggest motivating factor.

16% of employed Ohioans overall are doing freelance or contract jobs, the eighth most of any state, per ADP Research Institute.

Why it matters: The average cost of goods and services in the U.S. increased 6.5% in 2022, but Ohio residents' income grew just 4.6% during the year, according to the Ohio Legislative Service Commission.

By the numbers: On average, Americans with a side hustle earn an extra $473 a month, or nearly $5,700 a year, per LendingTree's survey of nearly 2,100 people.

Flashback: Last year, we featured side hustler and Columbus resident Jarrod Young, who earned $100 a day for 100 days by completing odd jobs all over town — and stayed busy enough to turn his side gigs into a full-time operation.

What they're saying: Readers tell us their local side hustles let them have a little fun while also making money.

Christa Lopez, who lives in the Old North, recently launched an Etsy shop offering Ohio-themed glassware — including this epic Ope mug — to "let out some of my creativity and spread a little joy."

Meanwhile, Liz Webb is a food guide with Columbus Food Adventures in German Village. She usually gives about two tours a month from March through November.

"The hourly pay and cash tips are great for extra spending money at bars and farmers markets, but I find the fun in sharing Columbus’ amazing food scene while walking around and telling stories about my neighborhood," Webb tells Axios. "It's awesome!"

