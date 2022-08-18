Need help? Just call Jarrod

Jarrod Young's mission of earning $100 per day via odd jobs began with pulling fence posts from a south side yard. Day two involved hauling away railroad ties, a mini fridge and a set of bar stools.

Young's goal: Pocket a Benjamin each day for 100 days to save up for a trip to Thailand with his wife.

After a week of mowing lawns, moving furniture and digging a hole in Clintonville to make room for a backyard gazebo, so far he's been able to keep pace.

State of play: Young's overnight work at UPS and afternoon shifts for a mattress company paid for his wife to immigrate here from Thailand.

In the hours between jobs, he's now seeking more work cleaning homes and clearing out gutters to pay for a visit back to her native country.

Young is equipped with a ladder, simple tools and an inexhaustible work ethic, but it was a video shared to Reddit and Facebook that netted him a handful of gigs to start.

What he's saying: "[My friends] think there's something wrong with me. Maybe they're right," Young jokes.

He tells Axios that he's always being resourceful, with an entrepreneurial streak.

"I love having a little more freedom and earning what I have."

🛠️ Want to hire Jarrod? Reach him at [email protected].