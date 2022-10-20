Heating costs are going to rise over the next few months, potentially posing an additional burden this winter for low-income families.

Why it matters: Heating bills for Americans will likely pile up during the cold months amid soaring inflation and rising consumer prices. Low-income families may struggle to pay these higher costs and face hard choices as temperatures drop.

Locations like New England that rely heavily on heating oil to keep homes warm will especially see the burden of a higher bill.

Heating bill costs for winter 2023

By the numbers: The Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration forecasted that heating costs will spike this year.

Heating bills for those with natural gas will jump 28% ($931), according to the EIA.

will jump 28% ($931), according to the EIA. Heating oil costs will rise by about 27% ($2,354).

costs will rise by about 27% ($2,354). Electricity costs will rise about 10% compared to last year ($1,359).

will rise about 10% compared to last year ($1,359). Any homes using propane will see a 5% increase ($1,668).

will see a 5% increase ($1,668). The Energy Department did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Why heating costs are up

The big picture: Energy costs will likely be their highest in 15 years this winter, the National Energy Assistance Directors Association told Axios.

Costs are rising due to higher fuel prices and increased demand due to forecasts of a colder winter, the EIA said.

The war in Ukraine's impact on natural gas prices will be showing up in household heating bills this winter, too, Axios' Matt Phillips writes.

Heating costs impact for low-income families

It's "going to be a tough year" for low-income families, Mark Wolfe, executive director of NEADA, told Axios.

Low-income households will feel a heavy burden as they will fall behind on paying energy bills and have to make choices about rent, heat and food, Wolfe said.

"In reality — this is one large income transfer from the bottom of the income population to the top," he told Axios. "Low-income families are becoming impoverished."

