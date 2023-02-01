Egg prices are down 40% from avian flu-induced highs

Data: FactSet, USDA; Chart: Axios Visuals

The avian flu-related surge in egg prices is ebbing — but the protein is still pricey.

State of play: Weekly egg price information from the United States Department of Agriculture shows the average price of a dozen eggs is down more than 40% from its December peak of about $5.30. A dozen eggs now cost just over $3.

Context: An outbreak of avian influenza in the U.S. this year prompted the culling of more than 50 million birds, disrupting egg supplies.

Yes, but: Despite the recent drop in USDA prices — which are based on sales to large buyers — prices are still more than triple what they were two years ago.