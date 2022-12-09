Jarrod Young set out to earn $100 per day for 100 days earlier this year by completing odd jobs all over town.

He not only achieved his goal, but a life's dream in the process.

Catch up quick: The local native began his journey in August, signing up for odd jobs like moving furniture and mowing lawns to save up for a trip to his wife Boonsita's native Thailand.

The intrigue: After enjoying initial success, Young left his steady job at a mattress company to turn his side hustle into a full-time pursuit.

Why it matters: He started J Young Handyman LLC in September and registered for freelance labor service platforms like TaskRabbit.

As the work grew more complicated, like the week-long repair of an entire deck, Young learned new skills and purchased better equipment.

Most days, the $100 per day objective was cleared several times over.

Young hired additional skilled workers this fall to handle the increased workload — a major milestone for an entrepreneur at heart who always wanted to delegate and scale a business.

What he's saying: Young tells Axios he was able to afford the trip despite reinvesting some of his earnings into the new business.

"I didn't come (to Thailand) with $10,000 in cash like I was hoping," he says. "But I came here with a business that has some assets."

The latest: The couple arrived in Thailand last month to visit Boonsita's home town of around 5,000 residents.

The two now plan to stay in the capital city of Bangkok for a few months before returning to Columbus.

Yes, but: Young is still hard at work during his travels, organizing jobs and helping develop a company website and job booking app.

Already looking ahead, he sees big money in snow removal and plans to ramp up his lawn care services next spring.

The bottom line: The initial three-month goal will, he hopes, end up being worth a lot more in the end.