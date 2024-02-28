5 events worth traveling for in 2024

Cleveland has its own list of big events in 2024, but we're also within a few hours' drive or a quick flight away from some of the year's most anticipated events. We reached out to some of our Axios Local cities to get the lowdown on festivals, concerts and sporting events worth leaving Northeast Ohio for:

🎤 Olivia Rodrigo

If you go: March 22 in Columbus

The intrigue: Rodrigo's "Guts World Tour" is the most in-demand music trek of 2024 not involving Taylor Swift, and Nationwide Arena is her only Ohio stop.

What they're saying: "Looks like it will be Rodrigo's priciest show in the Midwest and one of the most expensive of the tour," says Axios Columbus' Alissa Widman Neese.

Redditors are hypothesizing that Ohio State students are excited they won't need to worry about a concert hangover in class the next day.

👊 WrestleMania XL

If you go: April 6-7 in Philadelphia

The intrigue: The 40th edition of WWE's flagship event takes place at Lincoln Financial Field with a loaded match card and added star power of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

What they're saying: "Tourism officials say the eyes of the world will be upon Philadelphia for the two-day wrestling spectacle, back in town for the first time in more than two decades," says Axios Philadelphia's Isaac Avilucea.

"My eyes are fixed on the whopping single tickets. I didn't see anything for less than $749 on the secondary ticket market."

🏈 2024 NFL draft

If you go: April 25-27 in Detroit

The intrigue: The Browns don't have a first-round pick this year, but an abundance of fun activities and yet-to-be-named music guests should be more than worth the two-and-a-half-hour drive.

What they're saying: "The football-crazed city — fresh off the Lions' best season in 30 years — is primed for its biggest event since the Super Bowl in 2006," says Axios Detroit's Joe Guillen.

"Preparations for Detroit's close-up include the installation of a new Hollywood-style sign to greet visitors as they arrive."

🏊‍♀️ U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials

If you go: June 15-23 in Indianapolis

The intrigue: For the first time in the event's history, the swimming trials will take place on a football field at Lucas Oil Stadium.

What they're saying: "This event is a big deal for downtown leaders who want to once again flex their hosting muscles after a record-setting NBA All-Star Weekend," says Axios Indianapolis' Justin L. Mack.

"Throw in a plan that includes nightly concerts on Monument Circle, lots of local swimmers to watch and intrigue about how Lucas Oil Stadium will convert into a natatorium, and the trials should be a hot way to start the summer in Indianapolis."

🤘 Lollapalooza

If you go: August in Chicago

The intrigue: Lollapalooza has yet to announce the dates and lineup for this year's festival at Chicago's Grant Park, but the first weekend in August is a solid bet.

Rumored acts for this year include Blink-182, SZA, Doja Cat and Death Cab for Cutie.

What they're saying: "Lollapalooza isn't just a music festival; it's a full-on takeover of Chicago," says Axios Chicago's Justin Kaufmann.