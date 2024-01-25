17 mins ago - Travel

Cleveland getting two low-cost, nonstop routes to Minneapolis

A Sun Country-branded airplane on an airport tarmac.

You'll start seeing these puppies at Hopkins this summer. Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

Minnesota, here we come.

Driving the news: Two low-cost airlines announced new nonstop routes from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this week.

Details: Sun Country Airlines, a Minnesota-based leisure travel company, will offer direct service four times per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday) from May 17 through Labor Day weekend.

What they're saying: "We have been wanting to serve Cleveland for some time," Sun Country chief revenue officer Grant Whitney said in a statement.

  • "Our schedule for Cleveland will operate when our customers want to travel."

Be smart: Bryant Francis, Cleveland's director of port control, noted that Minneapolis is not only a travel destination itself, but a layover spot en route to a number of West Coast cities.

Of note: If you're looking for an excuse to travel, the Guardians play the Twins in Minneapolis Aug. 10-12.

