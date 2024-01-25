Cleveland getting two low-cost, nonstop routes to Minneapolis
Minnesota, here we come.
Driving the news: Two low-cost airlines announced new nonstop routes from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this week.
Details: Sun Country Airlines, a Minnesota-based leisure travel company, will offer direct service four times per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday) from May 17 through Labor Day weekend.
- Frontier Airlines, the low-cost carrier that has been expanding its Hopkins footprint since it announced a crew base here, will also launch a route to Minneapolis four times per week on May 17.
What they're saying: "We have been wanting to serve Cleveland for some time," Sun Country chief revenue officer Grant Whitney said in a statement.
- "Our schedule for Cleveland will operate when our customers want to travel."
Be smart: Bryant Francis, Cleveland's director of port control, noted that Minneapolis is not only a travel destination itself, but a layover spot en route to a number of West Coast cities.
Of note: If you're looking for an excuse to travel, the Guardians play the Twins in Minneapolis Aug. 10-12.
Go deeper: Your guide to dining at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.