You'll start seeing these puppies at Hopkins this summer. Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

Minnesota, here we come.

Driving the news: Two low-cost airlines announced new nonstop routes from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this week.

Details: Sun Country Airlines, a Minnesota-based leisure travel company, will offer direct service four times per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday) from May 17 through Labor Day weekend.

Frontier Airlines, the low-cost carrier that has been expanding its Hopkins footprint since it announced a crew base here, will also launch a route to Minneapolis four times per week on May 17.

What they're saying: "We have been wanting to serve Cleveland for some time," Sun Country chief revenue officer Grant Whitney said in a statement.

"Our schedule for Cleveland will operate when our customers want to travel."

Be smart: Bryant Francis, Cleveland's director of port control, noted that Minneapolis is not only a travel destination itself, but a layover spot en route to a number of West Coast cities.

Of note: If you're looking for an excuse to travel, the Guardians play the Twins in Minneapolis Aug. 10-12.

