Frontier launching nonstop service to Jamaica
The low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines plans to launch nonstop service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Montego Bay, Jamaica, in March.
Why it matters: The new route adds another country to Hopkins' roster of international nonstop destinations and will be the only direct service to Jamaica offered in Cleveland.
Cleveland last had nonstop service to Montego Bay in 2017.
By the numbers: Flights will depart three times per week, and fares will start as low as $159.
What they're saying: "This is an exciting milestone for Frontier and Cleveland as we expand our operation," Josh Flyr, Frontier's vice president of network and operations design, said in a statement.
- "Montego Bay is rich in history and offers a stunning array of beaches, along with a multitude of fun-in-the-sun activities."
The latest: The Montego Bay announcement arrives as Frontier prepares to establish a crew base in Cleveland.
- Frontier will host a flight attendant hiring event Tuesday at the Crowne Plaza in Middleburg Heights.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.