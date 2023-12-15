Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines plans to launch nonstop service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Montego Bay, Jamaica, in March.

Why it matters: The new route adds another country to Hopkins' roster of international nonstop destinations and will be the only direct service to Jamaica offered in Cleveland.

Cleveland last had nonstop service to Montego Bay in 2017.

By the numbers: Flights will depart three times per week, and fares will start as low as $159.

What they're saying: "This is an exciting milestone for Frontier and Cleveland as we expand our operation," Josh Flyr, Frontier's vice president of network and operations design, said in a statement.

"Montego Bay is rich in history and offers a stunning array of beaches, along with a multitude of fun-in-the-sun activities."

The latest: The Montego Bay announcement arrives as Frontier prepares to establish a crew base in Cleveland.