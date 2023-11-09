Frontier Airlines to establish crew base in Cleveland
Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines, the third-largest and fastest-growing airline at Cleveland Hopkins, will soon have an even bigger presence in Northeast Ohio.
Driving the news: Frontier announced Wednesday that it will open a crew base in Cleveland in 2024, an expansion that will come with at least 400 new jobs — 110 pilots, 250 flight attendants and 50 aircraft maintenance personnel — within the first year.
By the numbers: Frontier estimates the base will generate $80 million in local wages annually, with additional growth projected.
The big picture: Cleveland will be one of Frontier's 11 crew bases nationwide. A spokesperson tells Axios that a crew base typically entails a crew room at the airport.
- Plus: Pilots, flight attendants and other personnel will live here.
What they're saying: "The city of Cleveland and the entire region will benefit from the many layers of value that come with a new crew base," said Mayor Justin Bibb, in a statement.
- "We are grateful for the confidence Frontier has in the Cleveland market and for the economic boost that will follow from this investment."
🛫 What's next: Frontier CEO Barry Biffle told Cleveland.com that Clevelanders should expect more new routes in 2024.
- Frontier already flies to 17 destinations from Hopkins, the most of any carrier, and added direct flights to San Diego, San Francisco and San Juan, Puerto Rico in 2023.
