L-R: Mayor Justin Bibb, Frontier CEO Barry Biffle, Port Director Bryant Francis, "Powder" the polar bear at a Hopkins press conference last week. Photo: Courtesy of Frontier Airlines

Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines, the third-largest and fastest-growing airline at Cleveland Hopkins, will soon have an even bigger presence in Northeast Ohio.

Driving the news: Frontier announced Wednesday that it will open a crew base in Cleveland in 2024, an expansion that will come with at least 400 new jobs — 110 pilots, 250 flight attendants and 50 aircraft maintenance personnel — within the first year.

By the numbers: Frontier estimates the base will generate $80 million in local wages annually, with additional growth projected.

The big picture: Cleveland will be one of Frontier's 11 crew bases nationwide. A spokesperson tells Axios that a crew base typically entails a crew room at the airport.

Plus: Pilots, flight attendants and other personnel will live here.

What they're saying: "The city of Cleveland and the entire region will benefit from the many layers of value that come with a new crew base," said Mayor Justin Bibb, in a statement.

"We are grateful for the confidence Frontier has in the Cleveland market and for the economic boost that will follow from this investment."

🛫 What's next: Frontier CEO Barry Biffle told Cleveland.com that Clevelanders should expect more new routes in 2024.