Map: Nonstop international flights from Cleveland Hopkins

Data: Cleveland Hopkins International Airport; Map: Axios Visuals

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport has increasingly been living up to the "international" part of its name.

Driving the news: In May, CLE launched its direct flight to Dublin via Aer Lingus, a route subsidized by JobsOhio.

It's the first transatlantic flight from Hopkins since 2018, when the Icelandic airline Wow offered direct flights from Cleveland to Reykjavik.

Yes, but: Cleveland travelers can also fly direct to Toronto via Air Canada, Cancún via Frontier and United; and Punta Cana via Frontier.

A Saturday-only flight to Nassau, Bahamas, operated by United, launched in late 2021.

Of note: San Juan, Puerto Rico, is not technically an international destination. Travelers can fly to the unincorporated U.S. territory without a passport.