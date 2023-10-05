How I wake up: Bryant Francis, Cleveland's director of Port Control

Share on email (opens in new window)

Bryant Francis was appointed in May by Mayor Justin Bibb as the director of port control for the City of Cleveland, a position that oversees Hopkins and Burke Lakefront Airport.

With a salary of $365,000, the former director of aviation for the Oakland airport is the highest-paid member of Bibb's staff.

We've been eager to get to know Francis, and we caught up with him to see how he starts his days in the fast-paced world of air travel.

⏰ Wake-up time: 6:30am on weekdays; "much later otherwise."

He uses the alarm app on his Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 mobile phone.

😴 First thing he does: "I am not an alarm snoozer," Francis tells Axios.

"I get my day started immediately after the first — and only — alarm, usually by quickly scanning my email inbox and reviewing my calendar for the day."

🥤Fuel up: Francis doesn't eat a full breakfast, usually opting for a juice, shake or protein bar before his morning commute.

Stop the presses: "My stance [on coffee] is a firm one," he says. "I DO NOT like coffee!"

🚙 Commute: To the Hopkins administrative offices, his primary base of operations, or to City Hall for meetings, from his home in Old Brooklyn.

"I typically drive my trusty, 15-year-old Saturn Vue XR, which I long ago nicknamed 'The Dustbuster.'"

👔 Confession: "I don't plan what I'm going to wear in advance," he admits.