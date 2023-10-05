42 mins ago - News

How I wake up: Bryant Francis, Cleveland's director of Port Control

Sam Allard
Bryant Francis was appointed in May by Mayor Justin Bibb as the director of port control for the City of Cleveland, a position that oversees Hopkins and Burke Lakefront Airport.

  • With a salary of $365,000, the former director of aviation for the Oakland airport is the highest-paid member of Bibb's staff.

We've been eager to get to know Francis, and we caught up with him to see how he starts his days in the fast-paced world of air travel.

⏰ Wake-up time: 6:30am on weekdays; "much later otherwise."

  • He uses the alarm app on his Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 mobile phone.

😴 First thing he does: "I am not an alarm snoozer," Francis tells Axios.

  • "I get my day started immediately after the first — and only — alarm, usually by quickly scanning my email inbox and reviewing my calendar for the day."

🥤Fuel up: Francis doesn't eat a full breakfast, usually opting for a juice, shake or protein bar before his morning commute.

  • Stop the presses: "My stance [on coffee] is a firm one," he says. "I DO NOT like coffee!"

🚙 Commute: To the Hopkins administrative offices, his primary base of operations, or to City Hall for meetings, from his home in Old Brooklyn.

  • "I typically drive my trusty, 15-year-old Saturn Vue XR, which I long ago nicknamed 'The Dustbuster.'"

👔 Confession: "I don't plan what I'm going to wear in advance," he admits.

  • "It happens when I enter the closet and scan my options. I'm certainly a planner in many other respects, but more impulsive when it comes to [my wardrobe]."
