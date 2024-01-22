At Eastern Market, the Lions are America's team
Eastern Market tailgates have evolved over the course of this season.
The intrigue: What started with season ticket holders and die-hards ended with casuals, bandwagoners, a sea of media and even opposing fans.
- The Eastern Market tailgate that held the biggest crowd Sunday is part of the Tailgating Hall of Fame, a national tailgate network that brings together fans from across the NFL landscape for the big game, wherever it is.
What they're saying: "We've all been experiencing pain for a while — since '64 for us and since '57 for [Detroit]. That was the last time; you beat us in the championship," Steve Weber, known by Browns fans as Captain Weber, tells Axios.
- "We've been supporting you guys all season and hope you make it until the end," said Nessa Galindo, a Bears fan who came from Chicago to join Weber and the tailgate.
Bottom line: "When you're winning, it's the best," Ron "Crackman" Crachiola, tells Axios. "I know there's guys watching from upstairs, my dad, Yooperman, they're partying with us. It's a beautiful thing."
