At Eastern Market, the Lions are America's team

Fox 2's Charlie Langton is surrounded by tailgaters at Eastern Market. It's all part of the Tailgating Hall of Fame, a network of fans that connects die-hards from across the country. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Eastern Market tailgates have evolved over the course of this season.

The intrigue: What started with season ticket holders and die-hards ended with casuals, bandwagoners, a sea of media and even opposing fans.

The Eastern Market tailgate that held the biggest crowd Sunday is part of the Tailgating Hall of Fame, a national tailgate network that brings together fans from across the NFL landscape for the big game, wherever it is.

What they're saying: "We've all been experiencing pain for a while — since '64 for us and since '57 for [Detroit]. That was the last time; you beat us in the championship," Steve Weber, known by Browns fans as Captain Weber, tells Axios.

"We've been supporting you guys all season and hope you make it until the end," said Nessa Galindo, a Bears fan who came from Chicago to join Weber and the tailgate.

Bottom line: "When you're winning, it's the best," Ron "Crackman" Crachiola, tells Axios. "I know there's guys watching from upstairs, my dad, Yooperman, they're partying with us. It's a beautiful thing."