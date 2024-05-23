Chicago weekend events: Memorial Day Parade, Sueños, Chicago Sky
This weekend in Chicago, attend a parade, catch Peso Pluma and Rauw Alejandro in concert or cheer on the Sky.
1. 🇺🇸 Chicago Memorial Day Parade
This year's Chicago Memorial Day Parade will be led by local U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Zeita Merchant.
Why it matters: Merchant, the parade grand marshal, recently became the first African American woman promoted to flag rank in Coast Guard history.
If you go: The Saturday event begins with a wreath laying ceremony 11am at Daley Plaza followed by the parade along State Street at noon.
How to watch: Stream the parade at Chicago.gov/live
- This immersive experience centered around the Emmy-winning cartoon opens Friday at CAMP in Lincoln Park. Tickets start at $44
- Pilsen's three-day festival at 18th and Halsted showcases mole dishes, local merchants, music, dancing, cultural performances and lucha libre wrestling. $5–10 donations suggested
- When: 5–10pm Friday, noon–10pm Saturday, noon-9pm Sunday
- Rauw Alejandro, Peso Pluma and Maluma headline this festival Saturday and Sunday in Grant Park.
- The fine print: Festival passes are currently waitlisted, but tickets for the afterparties are available now.
6. 🛍️ Randolph Street Market
Bring your appetite to Gallagher Way Saturday and Sunday for this festival featuring wings from more than a dozen vendors along with live soul, reggae and R&B.
If you go: Pre-event tickets are sold out. Walk-in tickets are available 5pm Saturday and Sunday.
