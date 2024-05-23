16 mins ago - Things to Do

Chicago weekend events: Memorial Day Parade, Sueños, Chicago Sky

headshot
2o22 Memorial Day Parade.

The 2022 Memorial Day Parade. Photo: Courtesy of Chicago DCASE

This weekend in Chicago, attend a parade, catch Peso Pluma and Rauw Alejandro in concert or cheer on the Sky.

1. 🇺🇸 Chicago Memorial Day Parade

This year's Chicago Memorial Day Parade will be led by local U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Zeita Merchant.

Why it matters: Merchant, the parade grand marshal, recently became the first African American woman promoted to flag rank in Coast Guard history.

If you go: The Saturday event begins with a wreath laying ceremony 11am at Daley Plaza followed by the parade along State Street at noon.

How to watch: Stream the parade at Chicago.gov/live

Free

2. 🧸 "Bluey" exhibit

  • This immersive experience centered around the Emmy-winning cartoon opens Friday at CAMP in Lincoln Park. Tickets start at $44

3. 🇲🇽 Mole de Mayo

  • Pilsen's three-day festival at 18th and Halsted showcases mole dishes, local merchants, music, dancing, cultural performances and lucha libre wrestling. $5–10 donations suggested
  • When: 5–10pm Friday, noon–10pm Saturday, noon-9pm Sunday

4. 🎶 Sueños

  • Rauw Alejandro, Peso Pluma and Maluma headline this festival Saturday and Sunday in Grant Park.
  • The fine print: Festival passes are currently waitlisted, but tickets for the afterparties are available now.

5. 🏀 Chicago Sky

6. 🛍️ Randolph Street Market

7. 🍗 WingOut

Bring your appetite to Gallagher Way Saturday and Sunday for this festival featuring wings from more than a dozen vendors along with live soul, reggae and R&B.

If you go: Pre-event tickets are sold out. Walk-in tickets are available 5pm Saturday and Sunday.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more