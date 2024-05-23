Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend in Chicago, attend a parade, catch Peso Pluma and Rauw Alejandro in concert or cheer on the Sky.

1. 🇺🇸 Chicago Memorial Day Parade

This year's Chicago Memorial Day Parade will be led by local U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Zeita Merchant.

Why it matters: Merchant, the parade grand marshal, recently became the first African American woman promoted to flag rank in Coast Guard history.

If you go: The Saturday event begins with a wreath laying ceremony 11am at Daley Plaza followed by the parade along State Street at noon.

How to watch: Stream the parade at Chicago.gov/live

Free

This immersive experience centered around the Emmy-winning cartoon opens Friday at CAMP in Lincoln Park. Tickets start at $44

Pilsen's three-day festival at 18th and Halsted showcases mole dishes, local merchants, music, dancing, cultural performances and lucha libre wrestling. $5–10 donations suggested

When: 5–10pm Friday, noon–10pm Saturday, noon-9pm Sunday

Rauw Alejandro, Peso Pluma and Maluma headline this festival Saturday and Sunday in Grant Park.

The fine print: Festival passes are currently waitlisted, but tickets for the afterparties are available now.

Catch Angel Reese in the Sky's home opener against the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena 7pm Saturday. Tickets start at $80

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

6. 🛍️ Randolph Street Market

Shop for antiques from hundreds of vendors while enjoying live music and food from beignets to lobster rolls 10am–5pm Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $12

Address: 1341 W. Randolph St.

Bring your appetite to Gallagher Way Saturday and Sunday for this festival featuring wings from more than a dozen vendors along with live soul, reggae and R&B.

If you go: Pre-event tickets are sold out. Walk-in tickets are available 5pm Saturday and Sunday.