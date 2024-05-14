Angel Reese is one of the Sky's newest stars. Photo: David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

The Chicago Sky tip off their highly anticipated 2024 season Wednesday. Why it matters: The team drafted two collegiate stars who have brought new excitement to Chicago's WNBA franchise.

Driving the news: If you find yourself in a hot conversation about the Sky this week, here are some nuggets to help you sound like you belong.

The big picture: This Sky team is waaaaayyyy different from the team that won the championship in 2021. The organization has completely moved on from the old front office, coach and championship roster.

A quick nostalgic, "Aww, I miss Allie Quigley," will endear you to longtime fans.

State of play: The Sky drafted South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso and LSU's Angel Reese.

Reese is the bigger star, in part because of her college rivalry with phenom Caitlin Clark.

Quipping, "This kid is a triple-double away from a Gatorade commercial" could show you're paying attention to her rising fame.

By the numbers: The team's ticket prices have gone through the roof, especially for games when the Sky play Clark and the Indiana Fever. If the preseason is any indication, Sky games will attract lots of local celebs.

"$300 for a ticket for a regular-season game? Only if I get to sit next to Caleb Williams, Jeremy Allen White and Joan Cusack. Amirite?" offers a surefire laugh line.

Reality check: The rookies are generating a lot of hype, but it's also their first time playing against professionals. They aren't expected to do well, even with new head coach Teresa Weatherspoon at the helm.

Yes, but: "If Cardoso and Reese can slow the game down and dominate in the paint, it should free up some easy shots from the guards on the perimeter."

Memorize that sentence. You have just become the biggest Sky fan in the conversation. Walk away.

What's next: The Sky tip off in Dallas against the Wings at 7pm Wednesday.

Editor's note: Sarah Spain will join Axios Chicago on stage at The Hideout on Wednesday to talk more about the Chicago Sky and the rise of women's sports.