Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Deep-fried cicadas plated on fresh grape leaves. Photo: Courtesy of Natasha O'Brien I've intentionally eaten a lot of bugs over the years, but I hadn't chomped cicadas until this month. Why it matters: As eco-conscious eaters seek more sustainable sources of protein, the already-global practice of entomophagy (insect eating) offers a prime if somewhat creepy option.

Driving the news: This year's dual-brood emergence may be the perfect time to try them.

We recently interviewed two insect experts at The Hideout to learn the best way to greet and eat the bugs.

Trillions of them are expected across 16 states over the next few weeks.

Some cicadas are already appearing in Southern states, Axios Des Moines reports.

Threat level: My daughter recently urged me to skip the bug feast based on articles about a fungal disease turning 10% of this year's brood into "hyper sexual zombie cicadas."

Concerned the bugs might have the same effect on me, I emailed the scientist quoted in the story, West Virginia University forest pathology professor Matt Kasson, to ask if it was OK to eat just a few.

"Yes," he replied, "as long as they are thoroughly cleaned and cooked, the risk of getting sick is super low."

Yesss!

Cicadas that I found under logs in Walking Stick Woods on the Northwest Side. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Dig in: Since the critters haven't officially emerged here yet, I recently foraged six young wingless nymphs from under forest logs and popped them into a yogurt container.

At home, I washed the bugs and stored them in the freezer.

The next day, I parboiled them to make sure they were super cooked and then deep fried them with our experts at The Hideout.

The verdict: TBH, they mostly tasted like crunchy exoskeleton, but with a delightfully nutty, shrimpy, tender center.

Cicadas get a quick parboil before heading to the Axios live show. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

What's next: The Field Museum spring lineup includes several cicada-related events, such as insect-pinning classes, a public art project, talks with scientists and a bug-inspired meal at Big Star.