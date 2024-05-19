Threat level: My daughter recently urged me to skip the bug feast based on articles about a fungal disease turning 10% of this year's brood into "hyper sexual zombie cicadas."
Concerned the bugs might have the same effect on me, I emailed the scientist quoted in the story, West Virginia University forest pathology professor Matt Kasson, to ask if it was OK to eat just a few.
"Yes," he replied, "as long as they are thoroughly cleaned and cooked, the risk of getting sick is super low."
Yesss!
Dig in: Since the critters haven't officially emerged here yet, I recently foraged six young wingless nymphs from under forest logs and popped them into a yogurt container.
At home, I washed the bugs and stored them in the freezer.
The next day, I parboiled them to make sure they were super cooked and then deep fried them with our experts at The Hideout.
The verdict: TBH, they mostly tasted like crunchy exoskeleton, but with a delightfully nutty, shrimpy, tender center.
What's next: The Field Museum spring lineup includes several cicada-related events, such as insect-pinning classes, a public art project, talks with scientists and a bug-inspired meal at Big Star.