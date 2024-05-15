Cicada emergence creates some fine dining options

Share on email (opens in new window)

The 13- and 17-year-old cicada broods that are coming out this year are some of the longest-living insects in the world. Photo: Whitney Shefte/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A rare emergence of cicadas is creating excitement among some dining circles. Why it matters: It's an opportunity to rethink entomophagy — the eating of insects, Ginny Mitchell, the program coordinator at Iowa State University's Insect Zoo, tells Axios.

Catch up fast: Two regional broods of cicadas are emerging simultaneously for the first time in 221 years in parts of southern Iowa and central Illinois.

Trillions of them are expected across 16 states over the next few weeks.

Some cicadas are already appearing in Southern states but the Midwest is expected to peak in a few weeks.

Zoom in: Mitchell, who eats bugs like ants or crickets regularly, plans to snack on cicadas for the first time this year and will collect them during a trip to Illinois next month.

She's considering air frying and making a special sauce for them.

The intrigue: The insects were recently dubbed the "noisy lobsters of the trees" by the New York Times.

Chefs and foragers are collecting them for dishes like cicada-stuffed pasta or kimchi.

They have a "mild woody flavor," per the Times.

Stunning stat: Entomophagy is practiced in most parts of the world with more than 2,200 species of insects, according to scientific journal Nature.

Edible bugs have "remarkable attributes" and are becoming an increasingly significant part of global food systems, per Nature.

Dig in: Mitchell plans to serve cicadas samples at "Bug Village," a free annual event at ISU's Advanced Teaching and Research Building from 11am-3pm Aug. 24.

She will also preserve some for Keokuk Bald Eagle Appreciation Days early next year.

1 fun thing to go: The Cicada Safari app includes a map of current sightings.

Email [email protected] and tell us if you're planning a hunt!