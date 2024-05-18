Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals Illinois boasts three more "million-dollar cities" than a year ago, data shows. Why it matters: Luxury real estate prices are rising nationwide, largely because those with deeper pockets are best positioned to buy in a market with low inventory and high mortgage rates.

The big picture: Persistent demand for homes outside of downtowns is one reason some states are seeing an uptick in million-dollar cities, says Stephanie Anton, a president at The Corcoran Group, a national luxury real estate company.

The number of U.S. million-dollar cities climbed from 491 to 550 in the last year, per a recent Zillow report.

State of play: Typical home values climbed above $1 million in Hinsdale, Lake Forest and Bannockburn, per Zillow.

Those areas joined Illinois' other million-dollar cities: Glencoe, Winnetka and Kenilworth.

While the city of Chicago's highest-end real estate sales slowed last year, more homes are selling that cost between $1 million and $2 million, local broker Mary Jo Nathan says.

What they're saying: Luxury house shoppers "want 100% of what they want, and they're willing to wait for it," Nathan tells Axios.

It's partly why homebuilders are still building. "Once that luxury home goes into resale, it's a used home. It's like a used car," Nathan says.

The bottom line: "For affluent consumers, real estate isn't just a shelter decision," Anton says.