$1M+ homes are the norm in more Illinois cities

A map showing the share of cities with typical home values above $1 million, by U.S. state. Hawaii has the largest share, at 25%. California is second at 21.8%, and New Jersey a distant third at 9.8%. States with the highest share of "$1m cities" tend to be in the West and Northeast.
Illinois boasts three more "million-dollar cities" than a year ago, data shows.

Why it matters: Luxury real estate prices are rising nationwide, largely because those with deeper pockets are best positioned to buy in a market with low inventory and high mortgage rates.

The big picture: Persistent demand for homes outside of downtowns is one reason some states are seeing an uptick in million-dollar cities, says Stephanie Anton, a president at The Corcoran Group, a national luxury real estate company.

  • The number of U.S. million-dollar cities climbed from 491 to 550 in the last year, per a recent Zillow report.

State of play: Typical home values climbed above $1 million in Hinsdale, Lake Forest and Bannockburn, per Zillow.

  • Those areas joined Illinois' other million-dollar cities: Glencoe, Winnetka and Kenilworth.

While the city of Chicago's highest-end real estate sales slowed last year, more homes are selling that cost between $1 million and $2 million, local broker Mary Jo Nathan says.

What they're saying: Luxury house shoppers "want 100% of what they want, and they're willing to wait for it," Nathan tells Axios.

  • It's partly why homebuilders are still building. "Once that luxury home goes into resale, it's a used home. It's like a used car," Nathan says.

The bottom line: "For affluent consumers, real estate isn't just a shelter decision," Anton says.

  • "It's about signaling who you are" and acquiring something unique.
