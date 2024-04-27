Chicago's latest homebuying hot spots are the North and West suburbs.
Why it matters: Prices are rising in areas further from the city as low inventory pushes shoppers to expand their searches, according to Schaumburg-based broker Linda Dressler.
What they're saying: Schaumburg, along with Glen Ellyn, Hinsdale and Park Ridge, are particularly sought-after because they're near trains that go downtown and highly rated schools, among other draws, Dressler tells Axios.
State of play: "People who thought they bought high last year at this time are now looking around saying, 'Wow, prices this year are even higher,'" Dressler says.
The median home sale pricein Chicagoland was about $317,000 in February, up 9.5% from a year earlier,according to Redfin.
We scoured listings to find what roughly that amount gets shoppers in some of Chicago's most-wanted neighborhoods, according to broker associate Melissa Stanley.
Reality check: It was challenging to find move-in ready listings under $300,000 in the North and West 'burbs.
Four bedrooms in Hyde Park
Listed for $285,000, a South Side condo comes with all the modern bells and whistles, except in-unit laundry.
The sellers already accepted an offer but are still allowing tours, per the listing.