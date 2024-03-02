Mar 2, 2024 - Business

More luxury homes stall on Chicago market

Photo of a front of the house

A single-family home in West Town. Photo courtesy of Damone Richardson

Chicago's luxury, high-end homes aren't being snapped up quickly like they have been in recent years.

The big picture: Amid high interest rates and limited housing stock, high-end home sales dropped in the Chicago metro area by nearly 50% last year, compared to 2022, Crain's reports.

  • And buyers are being picky about what current home prices are worth, Chicago real estate agent Damone Richardson tells Axios.

What they're saying: "A million-dollar buyer is a discerning individual," Richardson says. "So they don't want eccentricity in the houses. If there's a little corner they don't like, they're out."

Zoom out: In recent years, West Town and Ukrainian Village have been hot spots for million-dollar buyers.

  • The neighborhoods once featured old brick walkups as far as the eye could see, but many of those have been torn down to make way for sleek, stylish single-family homes.

Yes, but: "There is a lack of inventory in Ukrainian Village and West Town," says Richardson. "Sales are down because inventory's down, yet prices are still going up."

  • Richardson says owners may be staying put due to factors like inflation and economic uncertainty, or being locked into low interest rates.
A single-family home in West Town. Photo courtesy of Damone Richardson

Zoom in: One particular property in Chicago's West Town on Huron Street is listed just under $1.5 million.

  • It's a contemporary single-family home, featuring five bedrooms and 3.5 baths, all the amenities and a rooftop deck that is bigger than most city apartments.

Between the lines: You'd think buyers aren't biting because of high interest rates, but Richardson points out that many of the buyers at this price range pay with cash, forgoing mortgages and bank loans.

  • He says buyers' expectations of what a luxury home should be may also contribute to this problem.
  • "As the prices have gone up, a million bucks just ain't what it used to be."

What's next: Hope springs eternal. Chicago's housing market is showing signs of picking back up.

Photo courtesy of Damone Richardson
