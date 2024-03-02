More luxury homes stall on Chicago market

Chicago's luxury, high-end homes aren't being snapped up quickly like they have been in recent years. The big picture: Amid high interest rates and limited housing stock, high-end home sales dropped in the Chicago metro area by nearly 50% last year, compared to 2022, Crain's reports.

And buyers are being picky about what current home prices are worth, Chicago real estate agent Damone Richardson tells Axios.

What they're saying: "A million-dollar buyer is a discerning individual," Richardson says. "So they don't want eccentricity in the houses. If there's a little corner they don't like, they're out."

Zoom out: In recent years, West Town and Ukrainian Village have been hot spots for million-dollar buyers.

The neighborhoods once featured old brick walkups as far as the eye could see, but many of those have been torn down to make way for sleek, stylish single-family homes.

Yes, but: "There is a lack of inventory in Ukrainian Village and West Town," says Richardson. "Sales are down because inventory's down, yet prices are still going up."

Richardson says owners may be staying put due to factors like inflation and economic uncertainty, or being locked into low interest rates.

A single-family home in West Town. Photo courtesy of Damone Richardson

Zoom in: One particular property in Chicago's West Town on Huron Street is listed just under $1.5 million.

It's a contemporary single-family home, featuring five bedrooms and 3.5 baths, all the amenities and a rooftop deck that is bigger than most city apartments.

Between the lines: You'd think buyers aren't biting because of high interest rates, but Richardson points out that many of the buyers at this price range pay with cash, forgoing mortgages and bank loans.

He says buyers' expectations of what a luxury home should be may also contribute to this problem.

"As the prices have gone up, a million bucks just ain't what it used to be."

What's next: Hope springs eternal. Chicago's housing market is showing signs of picking back up.