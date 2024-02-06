Inside look: New luxury condo living at Embry in West Loop

The new Embry on May Street. Photo courtesy of Lamar Johnson Collaborative

A new high-rise is bringing more luxury condos to the West Loop.

Why it matters: While construction slows around the city, stylish mixed-use buildings continue to pop up in hot neighborhoods like the West Loop and Fulton Market, changing the look and feel of the Near West Side.

Details: Embry — a 58-unit condo building at 21 N. May Street — is the latest to enter the scene.

The 16-story building features a dark bronze, art deco exterior that turns different colors depending on how the sun hits.

Interior perks: Arched entryways, herringbone wood flooring, ventless fireplaces and hand-carved stone mantels.

Plus, there are also several outdoor spaces, both private and public, that give premium city views.

Photo courtesy of Lamar Johnson Collaborative

What they're saying: "Embry successfully responds to the needs of today's luxury buyers, who have no shortage of housing options," said architect Alan Barker, who is part of the Chicago office of the architecture firm Lamar Johnson Collaborative.

Zoom in: With luxury design, comes luxury pricing. And with offerings ranging from 2 bedrooms and up, units cost anywhere from $1.4 million to $7.5 million. Spaces range from 1,828 to 5,187 square feet.

Two penthouses have private swimming pools on their terraces!

Photo courtesy of Lamar Johnson Collaborative

Photo courtesy of Lamar Johnson Collaborative

Photo courtesy of Lamar Johnson Collaborative

Context: The building pops up in the heart of the West Loop, just a block west of where Harpo Studios once was the home of "The Oprah Winfrey Show."

Harpo is credited with starting the new West Loop by bringing thousands of Chicagoans down to the mostly barren neighborhood in the 1990s. Harpo was torn down in 2016 and replaced by the McDonald's headquarters.

Of note: The firm says the units are 80% sold already.