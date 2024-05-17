May 17, 2024 - News

Chart of the day: Stubborn CPS segregation

headshot
Choropleth map of U.S. counties showing the estimated level of segregation between Black and white students in K-12 public schools. Schools in counties in the southern U.S., southern California and Northeast tend to be more segregated than counties in the Pacific Northwest and Midwest.
Data: Stanford Education Data Archive. Note: Index ranges from 0 to 1, where 0 implies no segregation (all schools have identical proportions of Black and white students), while 1 implies complete segregation (no Black student attends a school with any white students, and vice versa). Map: Axios Visuals

Cook County hosts some of the most segregated schools in the country, driven largely by CPS, according to a new report looking at 2022 data.

Why it matters: Researchers have found school segregation disproportionately hurts Black and Latino students since those schools tend to have fewer resources, higher teacher turnover, and fewer advanced classes.

The big picture: Friday is the 70th anniversary of the landmark Brown v. Board of Education ruling — meant to end legal school segregation in the U.S.

  • Yet new reports and an Axios review of federal data show that nationally many districts are catching up to CPS with dramatic segregation increases in K-12 public schools.
Choropleth map of U.S. counties showing the estimated level of segregation between Black and white students in K-12 public schools. Schools in counties in the southern U.S., southern California and Northeast tend to be more segregated than counties in the Pacific Northwest and Midwest.
Data: Stanford Education Data Archive. Map: Axios Visuals

Zoom in: Segregation at CPS remained steadily high over the last three decades, peaking in 2013 and staying nearly the same rate through 2022, according to Stanford University researchers.

  • Their analysis measures rates of exposure between students of different racial groups, showing the least exposure at CPS between white and Black students.

The intrigue: CPS magnet and selective enrollment schools were created, in part, to reduce segregation, but their demographics still don't reflect those of the district as a whole.

  • Mayor Brandon Johnson and his new school board signaled they would try to change that with new funding formulas and shifting resources to neighborhood schools.

Yes but: State lawmakers are considering a bill that restricts selective funding cuts and freezes school closures, which could slow that process.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more