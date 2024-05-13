State lawmakers delivered no commitments to boost Chicago Public Schools funding during Mayor Brandon Johnson's trip to Springfield last week, but they did deliver a bit of a snub. Why it matters: With a nearly $400 million deficit expected next year and teachers union contract talks coming up, most agree CPS needs the additional funding.

Johnson's ask for an additional $1 billion may seem bold but it lines up with the state's own formula for adequate education funding.

Between the lines: Last month, Johnson touted his Springfield experience and "strong relationships" with legislative leaders as a sign of his capital clout.

But in the middle of his visit, a key Senate committee advanced a measure the mayor and Chicago Teachers Union vehemently oppose.

Zoom in: House Bill 303 would prevent the CPS school board from cutting selective enrollment school budgets more than other schools' and halt school closures — including charters — until February 2027, when a fully elected board takes over.

It would be a blow to the current board's plan to prioritize giving resources to neighborhood schools over selectives and charters.

The measure has already cleared the House and is headed to the full Senate.

What they're saying: "We have a duty to protect the schools from irreversible damage until we have a fully elected school board that will have to be accountable to the voters of Chicago as well as the parents and families," bill sponsor state Rep. Margaret Croke, a Chicago Democrat, said last month.

The other side: The teachers union has called the bill "racist" for its potential to prevent funds from moving to under-resourced schools from well-resourced ones.

During a Springfield press conference, Johnson characterized the advancement of the bill during his visit as "a process." And when asked what funding commitments he'd secured on the trip, he said:

"What we received is a real commitment that we have to address these issues."

By the numbers: The district faces a nearly $400 million deficit next year when federal COVID funding runs out.

In his most recent budget, Gov. JB Pritzker allocated just $350 million in additional funds for all Illinois K-12 schools to share.

What's next: Rep. William Davis (D-Hazel Crest) told ABC7 that if Johnson wanted to pursue a more realistic path to helping CPS "he would join me in asking for an additional $200 million into the school funding formula that would increase it to $550 million."