Mayor Brandon Johnson has had some hits, some misses and some mixed results. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Wednesday marks Mayor Brandon Johnson's first full year in office, a period that has garnered mixed reviews. The big picture: The mayor rode in on a wave of progressive promises, many of which he's kept while handling an ongoing and unprecedented migrant crisis.

But Johnson has struggled with key relationships in Springfield, the business community and the City Council, as well as among some voters.

What's happening: We've compiled some of his hits, misses and mixed results from the past year.

Hits: Johnson secured City Council approval for several key policies including:

One Fair Wage, which will increase the tipped minimum wage until it matches the regular minimum wage in five years.

A law guaranteeing Chicago workers at least 10 days of paid time off each year.

Funding to restart two city-run mental health clinics and pay for more mental health responders for 911 calls.

A $1.25 billion bond plan to boost affordable housing and economic development.

Yes, but: Even with all that success, it hasn't been smooth sailing in City Council.

Johnson has faced complaints from alders on key decisions, including how to spend COVID funding, managing shelter locations and even his failure to punish his floor leader after allegations of physical intimidation during a sanctuary city debate.

Some misses include:

Voters' rejection of the Bring Chicago Home real estate transfer tax to combat homelessness.

Publicly sparring with Gov. JB Pritzker over migrants, sports teams and even Johnson's cabinet.

Slow cabinet building with some controversial firings, such as health commissioner Allison Arwady, and retentions, like CTA chief Dorval Carter.

As for the mixed results…

What we're watching: The mayor must navigate several tricky situations in coming months, including: