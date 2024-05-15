Chicago mayor's first year in office a mixed bag Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
Mayor Brandon Johnson has had some hits, some misses and some mixed results. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios
Mayor Brandon Johnson's first full year in office, a period that has garnered mixed reviews. The big picture: The mayor rode in on a wave of progressive promises, many of which he's kept while handling an ongoing and unprecedented migrant crisis. But Johnson has struggled with key relationships in Springfield, the business community and the City Council, as well as among some voters. What's happening: We've compiled some of his hits, misses and mixed results from the past year. Hits: Johnson secured City Council approval for several key policies including: Yes, but: Even with all that success, it hasn't been smooth sailing in City Council. Johnson has faced complaints from alders on key decisions, including how to spend COVID funding, managing shelter locations and even his failure to punish his floor leader after allegations of physical intimidation during a sanctuary city debate. Some misses include: As for the mixed results… What we're watching: The mayor must navigate several tricky situations in coming months, including: Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
