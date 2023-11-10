Chicago passes PTO policy giving all employees 10 days off

The city of Chicago passed one of the nation's most expansive workers time-off policies on Thursday, guaranteeing all workers at least 10 days off each year.

Why it matters: The law could attract workers to the city, but may also scare away businesses that are concerned about rising operating costs.

How it works: As of Dec. 31, all Chicago workers will be guaranteed at least five sick days and five days to use any way they wish annually.

Employers with more than 100 employees will have to pay exiting workers for unused leave while small businesses will have more limited pay out responsibilities.

Businesses that violate the law can be sued by employees one year after the law goes into effect.

Context: The ordinance comes on the heels of other labor-friendly legislation advanced by Mayor Brandon Johnson, particularly One Fair Wage, which over five years will eliminate the difference between the regular and the tipped minimum wage.

What they're saying: "In Chicago, we believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to take care of themselves, their loved ones, to do it without the burden of financial instability," Mayor Brandon Johnson said at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

The other side: A coalition of major Chicago business groups oppose the paid-leave policy, saying it "cements Chicago as a hostile place to do business" at a time when employers are still recovering from the pandemic and some are bracing for new costs driven by One Fair Wage.