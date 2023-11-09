Chicago considers 10-day PTO policy
Chicago workers could be guaranteed a minimum of 10 days off a year if the City Council passes one of the most expansive leave policies in the nation.
Why it matters: The law could attract workers to the city but scare away businesses concerned about operating costs.
Driving the news: The Chicago City Council is expected to vote on the measure Thursday after weeks of delays to reach a compromise.
How it works: If passed, all Chicago workers would be guaranteed at least five sick days and five "vacation" days each year, starting Dec. 31.
- Businesses with more than 100 employees would have to pay exiting workers for unused leave. Smaller businesses would have more limited responsibilities.
- Businesses that violate the law could also be sued by employees one year after the law goes into effect.
Context: The ordinance comes on the heels of other labor-friendly legislation advanced by Mayor Brandon Johnson, particularly One Fair Wage, which over five years will eliminate the difference between the regular and the tipped minimum wage.
What they're saying: "We worked collaboratively to find compromises, and we ended up with the most progressive paid time off policy in the country," Johnson said in a statement Wednesday.
The other side: A coalition of major Chicago business groups oppose it, saying it "cements Chicago as a hostile place to do business," at a time when employers are still recovering from the pandemic and some are bracing for new costs driven by One Fair Wage.
