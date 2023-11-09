Chicago considers 10-day PTO policy

Chicago workers could be guaranteed a minimum of 10 days off a year if the City Council passes one of the most expansive leave policies in the nation.

Why it matters: The law could attract workers to the city but scare away businesses concerned about operating costs.

Driving the news: The Chicago City Council is expected to vote on the measure Thursday after weeks of delays to reach a compromise.

How it works: If passed, all Chicago workers would be guaranteed at least five sick days and five "vacation" days each year, starting Dec. 31.

Businesses with more than 100 employees would have to pay exiting workers for unused leave. Smaller businesses would have more limited responsibilities.

Businesses that violate the law could also be sued by employees one year after the law goes into effect.

Context: The ordinance comes on the heels of other labor-friendly legislation advanced by Mayor Brandon Johnson, particularly One Fair Wage, which over five years will eliminate the difference between the regular and the tipped minimum wage.

What they're saying: "We worked collaboratively to find compromises, and we ended up with the most progressive paid time off policy in the country," Johnson said in a statement Wednesday.

The other side: A coalition of major Chicago business groups oppose it, saying it "cements Chicago as a hostile place to do business," at a time when employers are still recovering from the pandemic and some are bracing for new costs driven by One Fair Wage.