We wrote about promising new pilot programs last week that dispatch mental health professionals to emergency situations, often without police involvement.

But we also noted their limited hours and geographic reach.

Driving the news: We heard from you about additional local services, including:

Behavioral health nonprofit Trilogy offers a First-response Alternative Crisis Team (FACT) program 24/7 in Rogers Park, Edgewater, West Ridge, Uptown, Evanston and Skokie through 1-800-FACT-400. Trilogy says it responded to 200 calls from April to June and 96% did not require 911 involvement.

The Mobile Crisis Response Team, run by nonprofit Thresholds, announced it's expanding to 24-hour weekday service starting Oct. 3 and 24/7 service by November. But the program is still only for ZIP codes 60657, 60640 and 60613.

The intrigue: Reader Ina P. tells us that she recently had success calling 311 about a situation in an Uptown park.

"A very nice, gentle person arrived in a regular car" and worked with the patient to get help.

The big picture: Even with the current patchwork coverage, these programs have shown real potential to address behavioral health crises while freeing up police for other matters.

What's next: City officials tell Axios they're working to streamline the process so that 911 and 988 calls can be routed to services across the network by year-end.