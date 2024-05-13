Chicago housing pricesare at an all-time high, according to a new study.
The big picture: To counter the surge in prices, a little-known affordable housing trust is selling property for lower than the market average.
How it works: The Chicago Housing Trust, formerly known as the Chicago Community Land Trust, works with first-time buyers or buyers with barriers to provide an alternative route to homebuying.
The trust incentivizes developers with city tax credits to build the affordable homes/units that will be sold below market value to low- and moderate-income households, and offers down payment assistance to buyers.