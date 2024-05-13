2 hours ago - Real Estate

Chicago Housing Trust counters rising real estate prices

Photo of a building with cars parked out front

The Seng in Lincoln Park provides affordable housing administered by the Chicago Housing Trust. Photo: Courtesy of Structured Development

Chicago housing prices are at an all-time high, according to a new study.

The big picture: To counter the surge in prices, a little-known affordable housing trust is selling property for lower than the market average.

How it works: The Chicago Housing Trust, formerly known as the Chicago Community Land Trust, works with first-time buyers or buyers with barriers to provide an alternative route to homebuying.

  • The trust incentivizes developers with city tax credits to build the affordable homes/units that will be sold below market value to low- and moderate-income households, and offers down payment assistance to buyers.
  • The Seng in Lincoln Park and the Harrison Row Townhomes are two recent developments administered by the trust.

The fine print: Restrictions on the property sale keep the home from being flipped or sold to buyers who don't qualify.

  • The restrictions also fix property taxes to the price of the sale, not the market value.
  • When the homeowner wants to sell, the property is required to be sold with the same restrictions. No getting rich off real estate here.
  • Buyers have to complete courses and training, plus orientation, before being accepted into the program.

What they're saying: "I think this program is great for keeping people in the neighborhoods they grew up in," Kelly Price of Wintrust Mortgage, a partner with the Chicago Housing Trust, tells Axios.

  • "It helps make sure that people aren't being priced out because of gentrification."

The intrigue: Price says last year was the biggest year for the program since she started helping with financing over a decade ago.

  • She says it's more than just helping buyers through the process, but in some cases she spends months with households getting their finances in order before applying.

The bottom line: Buying property in Chicago is an expensive proposition, but the Chicago Housing Trust is one way to level the playing field for first-time, cash-strapped buyers.

