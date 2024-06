Share on email (opens in new window)

A new development is bringing much-needed affordable homes to the West Side. The big picture: Chicago is lacking an estimated 120,000 affordable units.

State of play: Structured Development is rolling out 40 townhomes in phases along Harrison Street in East Garfield Park — part of a public/private partnership in the once-blighted neighborhood.

Half of the Harrison Row Townhomes have already sold. Modular two-story, three-bedroom duplexes along Harrison Street are still available. They start at $245,000.

The Harrison Row Townhomes in East Garfield Park. Photo courtesy of Structured Development

Zoom in: These townhomes were created after the city passed an Affordable Requirements Ordinance (ARO), which is designed to reserve affordable homes for households earning up to 120% of the area median income (AMI).

Photo courtesy of Structured Development

What's next: Other projects coming to East Garfield Park and the West Side include a transit-oriented development next to the Kedzie stop on the Green Line.