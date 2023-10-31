21 mins ago - Real Estate

Chicago's first all-affordable condo building opens in Lincoln Park

Photo of a building from the outside

The Seng condo building. Photo courtesy of Structured Development

Residents are moving into a new Lincoln Park building that's delivering below-market-rate condos to the traditionally expensive area.

What's happening: The Seng, a five-story building at 869 W. Blackhawk St., is the first all-affordable condo building of its kind in Chicago.

Details: Two-bedrooms, which range from 824-868 square feet, start at $285,134.

  • Three-bedrooms (988-1,186 square feet) start at $333,734.
  • And four-beds (1,153-1,378 square feet) at $374,696.
Photo of a building from the outside
The Seng is adjacent to the new Wendelin Park. Photo courtesy of Structured Development

Zoom out: The Seng is part of Structured Development's three-building plan to bring rentals, co-living spaces and condos to the Near North Side/Lincoln Park area near the North branch of the Chicago River.

  • The co-living space Post Chicago opened earlier this year.
  • The 27-story rental tower called the Foundry is scheduled to be completed in early 2024.
Photo of the inside of an apartment
The view from a room in the new co-living building, Post Chicago. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

What they're saying: "Working Chicagoans are faced with rising expenses and a shrinking supply of attainable for-sale housing options," Mike Drew, co-founding principal of Structured Development, tells Axios in a statement.

  • "Having over half of The Seng units under contract illustrates the demand for entry-level homeownership in gentrified neighborhoods like Lincoln Park."
