The Chicago-based National Association of Realtors recently agreed to settle a big lawsuit that questions how real estate agents are paid — and who foots the bill. The big picture: If approved, come summer, agents won't be able to make offers of compensation in the Multiple Listing Service, the database where agents post homes for sale.

Why it matters: The seemingly small change, which a court preliminarily approved last week, is causing major confusion.

How it works (currently): Sellers and their agent negotiate a fee, which is typically 5%-6% of the purchase price and is shared with the buyer's agent.

That commission is advertised in the MLS listing, and the seller pays both agents from the home sale earnings.

Many are concerned agents steer clients toward higher-fee deals.

Under the new rules, buyers and their agents would come to terms about payment upfront, antitrust lawyer Brian Schneider says.

Illinois is already moving in that direction. A proposal to require contracts between agents and clients is working its way through the state legislature.

What they're saying: "Today's consumer wants more transparency, and they deserve that," says Laura Ellis, president of residential sales at Chicago-based Baird & Warner.

It's one reason why the company's agents won't promote commission-sharing on their websites, or "anywhere, period," Ellis tells Axios.

The brokerage is among several facing a copycat lawsuit over commissions, Crain's reported.

The big picture: Many industry professionals are worried about first-time buyers, most of whom can't afford to pay their agent out-of-pocket, says former Zillow exec and Tomo cofounder Greg Schwartz.

That means sellers aren't entirely off the hook. Buyers will likely ask sellers to make a concession so they can pay their agent at closing, according to Ellis, with Baird & Warner.

Buyers' agents aren't going to work for free, Faron King, a VP with NAR, tells Axios.

Data: BLS; Note: Annual wages have been calculated by multiplying the corresponding hourly wage by 2,080 hours; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

What's next: Most observers believe commissions will fall, possibly to 1%-1.5% per agent on each side, Axios' Emily Peck reports.