Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: National Association of Realtors; Chart: Deena Zaidi/Axios Visuals All homebuyers now use the internet to find a house, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Why it matters: A bombshell verdict could upend America's broker fee system, which has stayed about the same, even as house hunters increasingly scroll listings online.

Driving the news: A federal jury found powerful trade group NAR conspired with two of the country's largest brokerages to keep commissions on home sales high, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

Sellers typically pay 5%-6%, which is split between the seller's agent and the buyer's agent.

The big picture: Websites offer shoppers easy access to photos and videos, tax histories and other information about a house.

More than half (52%) of recent buyers found the home they ultimately purchased through the internet, per the report. That share was 37% in 2010.

What they're saying: Real estate agents remain a vital part of the home search process, according to the NAR.

In addition to looking online, "buyers are working with a real estate agent or broker to help them find the perfect property," says Jessica Lautz, NAR deputy chief economist and vice president of research.

The group has said it plans to appeal the $1.8 billion verdict, and ask the judge to reduce the damages awarded.

Between the lines: One report predicted legal challenges could cut the $100 billion a year paid in commissions by 30%, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Go deeper: NAR CEO resigns days after group loses court case