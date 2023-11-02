A for sale sign in Mastic, New York, in 2018. Photo: Steve Pfost/Newsday RM via Getty Images

The CEO of the National Association of Realtors, Bob Goldberg, resigned on Thursday just two days after a $1.8 billion jury verdict against the powerful trade group.

Why it matters: The abrupt resignation is a sign of turmoil inside NAR, which has been rocked by the verdict in the case, which could severely diminish the group's stranglehold on the real estate industry.

State of play: Nykia Wright, the former CEO of the Chicago Sun-Times, will serve as interim CEO starting on November 20.

Wright is coming from outside the real estate industry, and NAR touted her experience in leading the paper through a digital transformation and merger.

Zoom in: Goldberg's troubles began months ago after allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination within the trade group were published by the New York Times.

The NAR's former president, Kenny Parcell — whose behavior was the subject of the Times' expose — resigned just days after the report.

Since then, Realtors have been calling for Goldberg's resignation, too. He had previously announced a planned retirement for next year, NAR said in a statement.

A spokesman for NAR told the New York Times that Goldberg's departure was unrelated to the legal situation or the sexual harassment allegations.

"After announcing my decision to retire earlier this year, and as I reflected on my 30 years at NAR, I determined last month that now is the right time for this extraordinary organization to look to the future," he said in a statement.

What's next: NAR has said it's appealing the decision in the Kansas City case, but faces a similar trial starting next year.