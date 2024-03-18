With the breakup of the NAR cartel, the biggest potential disruption in the real estate industry is if buyers' brokers are replaced by AI bots. The big picture: A well-trained AI would probably provide a better, more reliable service than most human brokers — at a tiny fraction of the cost.

Where it stands: The U.S. has what Business Insider has described as "a glut of mediocre Realtors" who are "screwing over homebuyers."

As many as 2.8 million Americans are licensed as brokers, and even the National Association of Realtors said in a 2015 report that "the real estate industry is saddled with a large number of part-time, untrained, unethical, and/or incompetent agents."

What's next: An AI trained on the actions of very good brokers would be able to forward new listings to clients within seconds of them appearing; would be up to speed on the plethora of documents and payments that need to be brought to a closing; and could answer questions in an approachable, conversational style 24 hours a day.

While a robot couldn't go on home visits, it could certainly recommend local surveyors and other home inspectors.

The bottom line: While buyers' agents do provide some value to buyers, it's never been clear that the value to the buyer is remotely commensurate with the amount they are paid.