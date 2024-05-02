Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend in Chicago, celebrate Mexican heritage during Cinco de Mayo, check out scary movies or attend a dog-friendly Kentucky Derby party.

1. 🎉 Cinco de Mayo

Learn more about Chicago's Mexican heritage and have fun doing it with these Cinco de Mayo events.

Backstory: Cinco de Mayo commemorates Mexico's victory against French troops sent by Napoleon III in the 1862 Battle of Puebla.

🇲🇽 Mexico Fest: Head to Navy Pier for free music and dance performances from Mexican artists, plus shopping and food from over 30 vendors and free workshops.

When: Noon–7pm Friday; 11am–7pm Saturday; 11am–6pm Sunday.

🚌 Cinco De Mayo Tours: Take Chicago Mahogany's two-hour bus tour to learn how the Mexican communities of Pilsen and Little Village were born. Stops include Benito Juarez High School, 16th Street Murals, the Mexican Museum of Modern Art and Thalia Hall. Tickets are $48.

When: 1pm Saturday and 2pm Sunday.

🪄 Physician Magician: Chicago's own Physician Magician will perform back-to-back shows in Spanish and English at Rhapsody. Food and drinks from The Frida Room will be served. Tickets start at $25.

When: 7:30pm Saturday and 2pm Sunday (English); 2pm Saturday and 6:30pm Sunday (Spanish).

Experience more than 225 indie horror films on three screens at Facets tomorrow–Sunday. Tickets.

Cost: Individual screenings start at $10, weekend pass $40.

This Sunday's market is Wicker Park's first of the season with over 50 vendors, kid-friendly activities, and free Pilates and yoga classes.

When: 8am–2pm Sundays until Oct. 27.

8am–2pm Sundays until Oct. 27. Address: 1425 N. Damen Ave.

4. 🏇 Kentucky Derby

Enjoy a dog-friendly derby party 2pm Saturday at Cody's Public House.

If you go: They'll hold a best-dressed contest (hat or outfit) for pups. Prizes include a $100 gift card and an Old Fashioned kit.